THIS SLEEPY MORNING SCENE is about to radically change with today (Thursday, June 1) marking the start to the 40th Anniversary of the Curwood Festival in Owosso. Curwood Castle will be open until 7 p.m. The Shiawassee Arts Center is open until 5 p.m. Carnival rides will go from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The Opening Ceremony at Curwood Castle will take place at 6 p.m., just after the traditional wreath presentation at Curwood’s grave at Oak Hill Cemetery on S. Washington Street.

Watch for more on this event and others in your Independent Newspapers. Direct access to a downloadable .pdf of the 2017 Curwood Book is available on the Independent website at www.owossoindependent.com (under Special Sections). It is free.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)