THE 2017 CURWOOD FESTIVAL Beautiful Baby contest was held Saturday, April 8 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center on N. M-52 in Owosso. A large number of area babies, adorned in their finest attire, participated in the annual competition.

The winner of the boy part of the contest is Grayson Hebekeuser of Owosso. The girl winner is Rilynn Mittan of Corunna. Little Rilynn is shown wearing her bold red dress and gold shoes with matching hair bow.

Standing centered between Court honoree Hannah Zwolensky (left), and 2017 Curwood Queen Kaitlyn Springsdorf (right), is Curwood Princess honoree Tayloe Speilman. The three girls were on hand to present flowers to the youngest court members. The 2017 Curwood Princess, Danica Dwyer, will complete the court in upcoming events.

Rilynn is also shown with her mother, Kailee Arnett, just after the pageant. Grayson is standing beside his father, Levi Hebekeuser. The children were all smiles.

Both of the Beautiful Baby Contest winners will be part of the upcoming Curwood Festival and will ride in the parade on Saturday, June 3.

(Independent Photos/Karen Mead-Elford)