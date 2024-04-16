AFTER THE surprise announcement of the 2024 Curwood Festival Heritage Parade Grand Marshal are, from left: Kerry Dutcher and Justin Horvath of the Curwood Festival Grand Marshal Committee; Shaffer Fox and Paul Schluckebier, David Hood Jr. and David Hood of the Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group of Stifel.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Curwood Festival Heritage Parade Grand Marshal Committee and award sponsor Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group of Stifel are pleased to announce that Shaffer Fox of Owosso has been chosen as the Grand Marshal for the 2024 Curwood Festival Heritage Parade, which will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Owosso.

David Hood surprised Fox with the announcement at a Curwood Festival Board meeting on Wednesday, April 10. He was selected from a large group of distinguished individuals (21 total nominations for 10 different people), with multiple nominators noting his love and dedication for Owosso, including serving as the community’s unofficial historian on many distinguished local leaders including James Oliver Curwood. Several also highlighted his recent efforts to lead the refurbishment of the Thomas E. Dewey historical marker, all of which was done in a volunteer capacity.

With the theme of “Bridging Generations” the parade is expected to draw over 30,000 spectators and parade participants. This year’s parade will begin at 2 p.m. Parade participants will step off from the corner of Dewey and Main Streets and travel west through downtown finishing at Chipman St. in Westown.

Parade entries will be accepted until Friday, May 10, 2024. Entry forms can be downloaded on the festival website www.curwoodfestival.com under the Applications page. If you would like to volunteer for this or any other Curwood event, go to http://www.curwoodfestival.com/get-involved.html to download a volunteer application or contact the festival office at (989) 723-2161.

Curwood Festival is a 501c.4 organizations dedicated “To celebrate the life of author/conservationist, James Oliver Curwood, by organizing, promoting and conduction family events using the efforts and resources of volunteers, businesses, non-profit organizations and governmental units to enhance the economic and community image of Curwood Country.”