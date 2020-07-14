THE 2020 CURWOOD DUCK RACE is still happening. The fundraiser is planned for Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. with racing to start at the Main Street Bridge. Tickets are available at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market or by contacting the Curwood Festival office on S. Washington Street. Tickets are $5 for each duck.

First place in the duck race is for $500 with other monetary prizes offered. Even with the 2020 Curwood Festival cancelled due to the pandemic, plans for the duck race have continued. This year, proceeds will go to support the Kyler J. Raffaelli Scholarship Fund, which will support trade school students, through the Shiawassee Community Foundation. Raffaelli, who was only 23, was killed Saturday, July 13, 2019 in an unfortunate accident. The Raffaelli family has made enormous contributions to the Owosso Public School District throughout the decades and would like to see Kyler’s memory carried forward through this scholarship.

Further donations can be offered through checks made payable to the Shiawassee Community Foundation (memo: Kyler Raffaelli), at 217 N. Washington St., Suite 104.

Shown downtown on Saturday, July 4 are duck race volunteers and friends of the Raffaelli family, Mark and Deana Walter.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)