THE CURWOOD CASTLE ELVES (above) were busy decking the landmark museum out for Christmas on Saturday, Nov. 9. Gathered in the great room on Saturday morning were volunteers (from left) Steve Flayer, Sharon Kukulis, Elaine Greenway, Wyman Brown, Denice Grace (head docent) and Rich Lowe.

Every Christmas, Curwood Castle is transformed with holiday décor, making a visit a must for numerous residents. Many people may not realize it, but Curwood fans from around the world regularly visit the museum.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)