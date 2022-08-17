THE NEWEST THEME for the Curwood Castle rotational exhibit is “Owosso War Stories.” Head docent Denice Grace has pieced together the new collection, highlighting some of Owosso’s more significant and interesting war stories.

One of the displays highlights the Owosso P.O.W. Camp, which though it was not located in Owosso, had numerous Owosso connections. The camp was built west of Owosso on M-21 where Owosso Speedway is found. Roughly 300 German soldiers were housed at the camp between 1944-1945. The camp display contains a P.O.W. jacket and other important items on loan to Curwood Castle.

Other stories featured in the new exhibit include Carl Hoenshell who was shot down June 10, 1944, though his remains did not make it back to Owosso until 2003 – as family members waited 54-years for his return. Alex Johnson is yet another Owosso veteran commemorated in the display. Johnson was born a Black slave and died a free man, following his service in the Civil War. On Veterans Day 2021, the city of Owosso and the Owosso Rotary Club honored Johnson posthumously with a ceremony at Oak Hill where he is buried.

To have a better understanding of the stories behind these displays, stop in to Curwood Castle at 224 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso. The castle is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult and $2 for children.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)