THE PROCEEDS from the 3rd annual Cruise the Pits Car Cruise & Show were presented to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Shiawassee County on Thursday, Aug. 15. CAC Director Ellen Lynch and her staff accepted the check for $14,285, which will be used to fund the expansion of CAC’s programs and to allow CAC to continue to offer free therapy to victims of child abuse. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be used for programming and support, not for staff salaries or building updates.

Shown accepting the check on Aug. 15 are CAC staff members (front row, from left) Katelynn Rowell, Barb Haber-Grinnell, Ellen Lynch and Shawn Testa. Shown standing behind the CAC staff are members of the Cruise the Pits committee, including (from left) Kevin Lenkart, Josh Adams, Jerry Gregoricka, Scottie Waters, Mark Agnew, Bruce Rathbun, Jeff Deason and Carl Ludington. Not pictured are committee members Brent Corbin, Tim Alderman and Karen Marumoto.

The 2019 Cruise the Pits was held in downtown Owosso from Thursday, July 18 through Saturday, July 20. More information about the annual event can be found at www.cruisethepits.com.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)