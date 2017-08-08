CRUISE THE PITS revisited Owosso in 2016 as an informal cruising event that brought hundreds of nostalgic people downtown. The original Owosso cruising events date as far back as the 1950s. This year the event was reorganized as a two-day event beginning Friday, July 28 with an evening cruise and continuing through Saturday, July 29 with a car show along Washington Street and a portion of Exchange Street. The crowds on Saturday admired vehicles from every era, style, and color. The state police even had vehicles on display.

The top left photo shows a 1970 Corvette Stingray in the foreground with dozens of visitors in the background. The car is owned by Gerald and Diane Childs of Durand. The restoration of this car was completed in 2009.

The second photo is of DDA/Owosso Main Street Manager Josh Adams in a pit-crew shirt as an event organizer.

Cruise the Pits benefited the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Shiawassee County. The council had a tent set up in front of Springrove Variety and were accepting donations and selling event t-shirts.

Owosso Vintage Motorcycle Days is planned for Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)