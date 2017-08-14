THE FUNDS raised during the 1st annual Cruise the Pits were presented to Ellen Lynch, the executive director of the Child Abuse Prevention Council (CAPC) of Shiawassee County on Wednesday, Aug. 9 by the Cruise the Pits committee and Baker College of Owosso. The wildly successful two-day event allowed the committee to donate $4,061.58, with Baker College donating the $1,345 in proceeds from the hospitality area.

On hand for the presentation of the checks were (back row) committee members Jerry Gregoricka, Bruce Rathbun, chairman Josh Adams, Rick Morris, and Brent Corbin. In the front row is committee member Mark Agnew, Ellen Lynch, CAPC intern Emilee Steele, and Baker College of Owosso director of student affairs Mike Konopacke.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)