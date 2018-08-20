CRUISE THE PITS™ donated $13,305 to the Child Advocacy Center of Shiawassee County, located at 1216 W. Main St. in Owosso, on Friday, Aug. 10. Both committee and board members gathered Friday morning and include (from left) Rick Morris, Tracy Poag, Kevin Lenkart, Mark Agnew, Scottie Waters and Jerry Gregoricka. More information on CAC is available at cap-council.org or by calling (989) 723-5877.

The 2nd Annual Cruise the Pits™ event was held from Thursday, July 19 through Saturday, July 21 in downtown Owosso and involved cruising, car shows, concerts and other fundraising activities, with the goal centered on helping the Child Advocacy Center. CAC is focused on assisting children through situations of abuse by providing necessary counseling services to help them rebuild their lives. The nonprofit also seeks to protect children from trauma and violence.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)