(Courtesy Photo/Mike Schutt)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

“A blast from the past” is the tagline used to describe the 2nd Annual Cruise the Pits™ event planned for Thursday, July 19 through Saturday, July 21 in downtown Owosso, and the tagline is an appropriate description for the nostalgic festival that is reflective of the popular cruise dating back to the 1950s. Generations have grown up familiar with “Cruising the Pits,” though nobody is absolutely certain about the origin of the term other than one possible suggesting about “the Pits” stemming from a time when the Exchange Street parking area between Water and Ball streets had been the location of a number of demolished buildings resulting in an open pit area. Regardless, the name endured, and most importantly, the cruise has now evolved into a sponsorship supporting the Child Advocacy Center of Shiawassee. Cruise, cars, concerts and helping children – it doesn’t get much better.

Starting Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy a Square Pegz concert at the Mitchell Amphitheater on N. Water Street including 36 guest vehicles on the lawn. The 1980s cover band concert is free but donations will be accepted. The following evening, the cruise will begin around 5 p.m. in the Jerome Avenue parking lot. Prior to the cruise, downtown dining and live music will add to the excitement. Saturday, July 21 will see the Cruise the Pits Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in conjunction with the Downtown Farmers Market with extended hours, continuing Owosso Sidewalk Sales, the “World’s Largest” cornhole game, raffles, door prizes and activities for children. A diaper pack donation effort for the Child Advocacy Center will be ongoing so watch for their location.

A special nod to veterans will happen on Saturday at 10 a.m., with a military fly-over of downtown Owosso and the singing of the national anthem by Madalin Dittrich. After the Saturday car show, participants will leave for an optional back road cruise to Chesaning before returning to Owosso with a second Cruise the Pits™ planned from 6 to 11 p.m. and the Rusty Wright Band performing at the Mitchell Amphitheater starting at 7:30 p.m.

As for the Saturday car show, organizers are anticipating as many as 400 participants this year, and though the show is not judged, dealership sponsors from Graff, Signature and Slingerland will each offer a “dealer’s choice” plaque to vehicles of their own choosing. Last year, a participant that grew up in Ovid came from as far away as Louisiana for the show. In 2018, one participant living in Texas, originally from New Lothrop, is having his 1969 Chevelle shipped to Owosso just for the show. Cruise’news Magazine has honored Cruise the Pits™ organizers by delivering 1,400 collectible street sign cards to be used in the fundraising effort for the Child Advocacy Council. The first 100 participants will receive a street sign card for free.

Numerous area businesses and organizations, along with the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, the DDA, the Owosso Amphitheater Association and more, are sponsoring this exciting three-day event in Owosso and the spirit of volunteerism is strong. This is a family-oriented community event for individuals of all ages. More information is available through social media forums or by visiting www.cruisethepits.com.

The Child Advocacy Center is located at 1216 W. Main St., Owosso. For more information on this local nonprofit that seeks to protect children from violence and neglect, please call (989) 723-5877. Their mission is to help families who have experienced abuse to face their fears and find hope to rebuild, and to eliminate child abuse and neglect through advocacy, education and collaboration in the community.