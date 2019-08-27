LOCAL RESIDENT Gavin Lab (left) and his partner Jeff Wood took 3rd-place in the men’s division of the cross cut saw contest on Sunday, Aug. 18 during the Mid Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association’s 45th annual gas tractor show in Oakley. Lab and Wood sawed through their log in a speedy 52 seconds. Finishing in 1st-place was the team of Jeremiah Reha and Roger Reha with a time of 31.3 seconds, and the 2nd-place team of Damon Gengler and Conley Dugalech completed the challenge in 33.87 seconds.

(Independent Photo/Kristy Sweers)