THE RETAIL part of Crooked Tree nursery offers many unique items.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

Crooked Tree Nursery has been a long-time staple in Owosso for the quality of services they have been providing, including landscaping, fertilization, lawn maintenance, irrigation, landscape design, excavation, snow removal, a nursery and workshops. They can build or create pretty much anything, and have – shipping container homes, house remodels, pergolas, decks, fireplaces and outdoor kitchen – with custom features.

Now the retail shop has grown, featuring unique gifts and other services are offered. Relatively new is a couple options for those looking for a holiday wreath, cone, grave blanket, cross, etc. for the cemetery. Any of these items can be custom built. Customers can make an appointment for a consultation, choose ribbons and accessories and end up with a unique design. They can even design their own. Items available include grave blankets, cemetery cones, traditional wreaths, horse wreaths (custom evergreen work), tabletop arrangements, porch pots and saddles. Andrea Beldyga, Nursery Manager, said, I put a lot of heart and soul into creating these items. It’s important to connect with the customer.”

Also available are items to buy and/or have designed for funerals. Other than flowers, there are options, including trees, plants and baskets. “I dress it up, put a bow on it, include watering instructions and a sympathy card. I can also add a butterfly garden. We also deliver to the funeral home and can come to the customer’s house and teach them how to care for their item,” said Andrea.

Another new program is Memorial Gardens. These are intended for those that want to create a customized space/sanctuary at their home to honor and memorialize their loved ones. Customers can include pergolas, benches, pavers and stamped concrete pads, all custom designed. Andrea stated, “I have a passion for helping and providing a safe space for comfort for families. I’m humbled to be able to be involved in this.”

Sprouting off is another new program available. This is designed to bring fun gardening activities to groups of people. Crooked Tree provides all you need for small projects, either at the nursery or available as take home (which includes all the items you need along with instructions). The option of bringing Sprouting Off to businesses, nursing homes, etc. Right now there are four different selections – succulent, salsa garden, bird seed ornament and bird nesting balls.

Also new are more classes. They offer wine and dine classes, Christmas classes and assembly of grave blankets/wreaths. Crooked Tree has been named as one of Mid-Michigan’s Premier Grave Blanket nurseries.

Crooked Tree Nursery now offers a space to hold baby showers, bridal showers, etc. in a beautiful setting.

On Thursday, Dec. 7 Crooked Tree will hold ‘The Holiday Edit,” a sip and shop event. This will be held 5 to 9 p.m. and will offer live music, food, shopping and Santa. There will be over 30 local vendors.