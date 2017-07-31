Memorial Healthcare in Owosso will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Friday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Memorial’s Auditorium, located at 826 W. King Street.

The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors as it continues to face a critical blood shortage. All eligible donors of all blood types are urged to donate immediately. As a thank you, the Red Cross will be emailing those who donate a $5 Target eGiftCard through Thursday, August 31.

To schedule an appointment, call (989) 729-4818 or email lfreeman@memorialhealthcare.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred.