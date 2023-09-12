CREST MARINE in Owosso raised the flag on its new 75-foot flagpole on Wednesday, Sept. 6, with a little help from their friends at the Corunna VFW. Shown raising the flag is Sr. Vice Commander Thomas Crego. Saluting the raising of the flag is (from left) Rex Burbank, Commander Fred Blair and Chaplain Lewis Wicke, who was also joined by his Cavapoo, Ezro.

Crest has made a number of upgrades to its site, which is located at the intersection of Delaney Road and M-52 in Owosso, since the company was acquired by MasterCraft approximately three years ago. All those changes necessitated the moving of the flagpole. When the idea of a ceremonial flag raising was suggested, Crest maintenance manager Todd Dumond, who has several friends in the Corunna VFW, knew just who to call. The community-minded veterans at the Corunna VFW were happy to help.

After being attached to the flagpole by Mr. Burbank and Sr. Vice Commander Crego, the new flag was raised while the Star Spangled Banner played and Chaplain Wicke followed with a short prayer. Many of Crest’s roughly 300 employees gathered to witness the raising of the flag.

Following the ceremony, the employees returned to work. A few of those in attendance, including Commander Blair, toured Crest’s new 1000-square-foot assembly facility. The new facility includes four separate lines, where Crest’s Signature, Premium, Ultimate Luxury and Electric models are put together after production and shrink-wrapped for safe delivery. The new facility has the capacity to produce twenty pontoons per day.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)