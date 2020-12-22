CREST MARINE IN OWOSSO CHARTER TOWNSHIP celebrated a new expansion with a groundbreaking event on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 16. Crest Marine is the world’s top pontoon boat manufacturer with plans to construct an additional 12,000 square foot warehouse facility at the Owosso Charter Township location on S. M-52.

SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath was on site to extend his congratulations to the Crest Marine crew on the new expansion and lead the ceremonial groundbreaking. Crest Marine encompasses a nearly 60-acre area on the corner of S. M-52 and Delaney Road and has a large economic foothold in Shiawassee County.

Crest Marine is now prepared to double the size of the warehouse it built just two years ago. Patrick May, Crest president, explained the addition is needed to keep up with the increase in orders.

In 2018, Crest entered into a purchase agreement with MasterCraft, a publicly traded boat manufacturer, for approximately $80 million. Prior, Crest had been a privately owned pontoon-maker since 1957. The plan for the sale included maintaining the name and keeping the facility in Owosso Charter Township.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)