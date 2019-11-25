THE DEER WIDOWS CRAFT & Vendor Show was held in the Corunna Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 16. The show was hosted by Corunna Parks and Recreation. Numerous crafters and vendors were on hand for the one-day shopping opportunity that included door prizes, raffle items and more.

Jennifer Butcher of Owosso was one vendor located on the main floor of the community center. Butcher sells a variety of Scentsy products.

Helen Cole of Bancroft and John Morovitz of Owosso had a table in the lower level of the community center. Cole and Morovitz are writers and were at the show representing the Shiawassee Area Writers group. The group has now self-published two anthologies available for sale.

Corunna Parks and Recreation has a number of upcoming holiday events including the popular Festival of Trees Craft and Vendor show. The Festival of Trees will open in the community center from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. The trees will be available for evening public viewing on Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 and again Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, the city of Corunna will celebrate its sesquicentennial with fireworks in the park at 8:30 p.m.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)