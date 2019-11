THE ANNUAL OWOSSO BAND BOOSTER Craft Show was held on the high school campus on Saturday, Nov. 9. Approximately 1,000 people attended – checking out over 100 vendors, in both the gym and along the halls, selling items that included scarves, wreaths, holiday décor, soaps, jewelry and much more.

Many people visited from out-of-area just to shop the large craft show.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)