This month, Corp! magazine selected Covenant Eyes among its Michigan Economic Bright Spots Awards. The company will be honored along with other winners Thursday, June 8 in Detroit.

“Our team is thrilled to be recognized among the best in Michigan,” said Covenant Eyes president and CEO Ron DeHaas. “Every member of our organization dedicates their time to improve the lives of our customers by providing a quality online experience. Our customers continue to be impressed with our Internet Accountability and Filtering. That has fueled our growth.”

Covenant Eyes has grown from roughly 80 employees to around 170 employees in the last few years. In the last three years, revenue has increased 85 percent. In 2016, the company added a second Owosso location after purchasing and renovating the old Owosso Schools Administration Building. It now houses dozens of customer service representatives.

For several years, Covenant Eyes has also been recognized as one of the top 5,000 fastest growing companies by Inc.com.

Also this month, Covenant Eyes repurposed some warehouse space at its world headquarters on W. King Street, in Owosso and built 21 new offices, complete with conference rooms for its growing marketing and business development teams. Another building phase is planned for the executive wing of the building.

“Corp! magazine is dedicated to celebrating Michigan businesses that show a passion for not only their businesses, but for improving the economy throughout the State of Michigan. This year’s Economic Bright Spot winners are a combination of state wide companies who are proud to be headquartered in Michigan and enrich the lives of their employees and communities,” said Jennifer Kluge, publisher of Corp! magazine.

Covenant Eyes will be featured in Corp! magazine’s July/August 2017 print issue and in its digital ePublication.