FOR MID-SIZE MICHIGAN companies, Covenant Eyes won second place in a competition of 70 organizations. CEO Ron DeHaas Featured among Top Company Leaders for Employee Empowerment.

Covenant Eyes headquarters is situated on W. King Street, Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

In its first year competing, Covenant Eyes won second place in the Detroit Free Press Top Michigan Workplace competition in the mid-size division. The Detroit Free Press named a total of 175 companies and organizations as the best places to work in the Great Lakes State. The competition included three divisions: small (50-149 employees), mid-size (150-499 employees) and large (500+ employees).

Covenant Eyes CEO Ron DeHaas told the Detroit Free Press that developing a culture of care is what sets the company apart. “We allow all employees to be leaders. It doesn’t matter where they are on an organization chart. People can lead in any position and we empower them to do that.”

The Detroit Free Press featured DeHass as one of three top Michigan CEOs who treat team members as colleagues and co-workers, rather than seeing employees as people who work for them. “Our team members come up with the best ideas. That’s why we encourage them to challenge our assumptions and present ideas they believe will be successful. Our team members work best when they know they’re engaged in a mission that matters. We help people who are struggling with pornography every day – more than one and a half million over more than 20 years. That’s something to be proud of and something that reminds us that we’re doing work that makes a difference, is fulfilling and has tremendous meaning.

Covenant Eyes’ work throughout the pandemic helped secure a top workplace spot. It donated to its local health system, transitioned most employees to work from home, and paid its vendors in advance to keep them going despite not being able to work during the shutdown.