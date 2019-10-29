COVENANT EYES was unanimously approved for a 12-year tax abatement (industrial facilities exemption certificate) on a $350,000 warehouse redevelopment project during the Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 21.

The accountability software company has primary offices on W. King Street in Owosso with plans to add 3,500-square-feet and as many as 40 new employees over the next few years.

Chris Taphouse of Covenant Eyes was at the Monday evening meeting to address the council on the upcoming plans.

Council members Lori Bailey and Janae Fear both brought up concerns from residents regarding the potential increase in traffic in the residential neighborhood and localized speeding – a growing problem.

Parking was another problem discussed. Covenant Eyes currently has a regular overflow of employee parking. Taphouse explained that the company is addressing the parking problem right now. He also shared that he would relay the traffic and speeding concerns to the Covenant Eyes safety committee.

Along with the tax abatement, reducing property taxes to 50 percent for the next 12 years at an estimated amount of just over $17,000, the company also recently gained a large state job creation grant.

No residents spoke up during the public hearing Monday evening and no responses have been sent to the city. Covenant Eyes applied for the abatement in September.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)