For the 10th time since 2010, Inc. Magazine has named Covenant Eyes, headquartered in Owosso, among the top 5,000 fastest growing companies in the United States. One of the main reasons for this honor is Covenant Eyes’ 16.8 percent year-over-year (YOY) revenue in 2019.

“This award is significant for several reasons,” said Ron DeHaas, president, co-founder and CEO of Covenant Eyes. “I think the most important is that we changed nearly everything that we do in 2019. Our Internet Accountability service became Screen Accountability. We were confident that our customers would be impressed with our new service, but we found out our members actually prefer it overall compared to our original service. We also reorganized all of our project teams and most job descriptions. We even changed our logo. 2019 presented a completely overhauled Covenant Eyes, and we still experienced tremendous growth.”

Since 2011, Covenant Eyes has grown from 80 employees to 212 today. Also, 2011’s income was $6,463,484, and 2019’s income was $26,131,405. That is more than 400 percent growth in just four years.

Covenant Eyes ranked 4,987 among the top 5,000 companies this year. In past years, Covenant Eyes has ranked 4,342 (2019), 4,505 (2018), 3,397 (2017), 3,674 (2016), 4,736 (2015), 4,283 (2014), 4,253 (2013), 2,871 (2012) and 1,554 (2010).