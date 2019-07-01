(Independent File Photo)

Tracy Bublitz, formerly with Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC, accepted an offer on Thursday, June 20 to become the Shiawassee County Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bublitz was one of six candidates interviewed by a hiring committee that included County Administrator Mike Herendeen and Commissioners John Plowman and Cindy Garber. The committee considered 26 candidates for the position.

After accepting the position on June 20, Bublitz began her new job on Monday, June 24. Her compensation package includes an annual salary of $73,500, but additional contractual details have not yet been released. Bublitz reports immediately to County Administrator Mike Herendeen.

Prior to the hiring of Bublitz, the county’s daily accounting needs were being handled by Maner Costerian, of Lansing, so Bublitz’s hiring will greatly reduce the county’s accounting services expenditures.