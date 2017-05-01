by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is seeking interested and qualified individuals to serve on a number of boards and committees, with 21 vacancies in total. The commissioners have recently been discussing ways to boost applicant numbers and streamline the recruiting/appointment process, while also properly vetting potential applicants.

The boards and committees in need of members are the Agriculture Preservation Board, Community Corrections Advisory Board, Construction Board of Appeals, Economic Development Committee (Brownfield Authority Board), GLS Region V, Housing Program Advisory Council, Sanitary Board of Appeals, Solid Waste Management Committee, and Valley Area Aging on Aging.

One step the commissioners have taken is to offer weekly office hours, during which time residents, potential applicants, and county employees have the opportunity to speak with board chairman Jeremy Root or vice chairman Mike Bruff.

“The county does not have an administrator or coordinator, so us commissioners need to step up and take on those responsibilities,” Root explained. “It is important we make ourselves available to the people we serve, and holding these office hours allows business to run more smoothly. This gives county employees better access to commissioners in case business needs to be done. If a paper needs to be signed, if a person wants to know about what’s going on in the county, now they will know where they can find us.

The Surbeck Building is located at 201 N. Saginaw St. in Corunna, and office hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the Fridays after the board’s meetings, which are usually the second week of each month.