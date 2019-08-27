Shiawassee County Commissioner Dan McMaster (R) is delinquent on property taxes for 2017 and 2018 on a N. Saginaw Street property in Owosso. According to the Shiawassee County Treasurer’s office on Wednesday, Aug. 21, McMaster owes $2,844.93 for 2017 and $2,489.05 for 2018. These amounts include county fees.

County fees on delinquent taxes will continue to increase on a monthly basis until paid. If McMaster pays the taxes by the end of August, the current due date, the above amounts will not change. The county treasurer’s office sends out mailings for delinquent taxes several times during the fiscal year, regularly mailing well over 2,000 statements at a time – demonstrating that there are many residents who are delinquent on property taxes.

McMaster serves on several county committees and has previously served non-consecutive terms as a commissioner. As a Republican, he was appointed District 2 Commissioner in April during a special meeting after the death of former Democrat commissioner John Horvath, and with his prior experience, will now finish out Horvath’s term, set to expire in 2020. The board of commissioners had received four letters of interest regarding Horvath’s seat, but voted to approve McMaster’s appointment by a 5 to 1 margin. Several residents had asked for a postponement, though Commissioner Cindy Garber (R) made the motion to appoint McMaster and he was then appointed to Horvath’s seat.

According to county records, McMaster has had prior property tax delinquencies though those were all paid up appropriately.

“Similar to a lot of other families in Shiawassee County, we do not have the income that we once had six or seven years ago,” McMaster responded via email on Thursday, Aug. 22. “When my former position was no longer available in 2013, I decided to start my own business. Since that time, there have been ups and downs, but I have continued to own and manage two businesses along with the creation of a nonprofit. Like most new small business owners there have been times when I haven’t drawn a paycheck, but still made payroll for my employees and paid vendors. In addition, I have committed to serve both as a public official and as a community volunteer. Yes, property taxes get paid late but they get paid along with fees and interest. In fact, Shiawassee County Government has for many years only been able to balance the budget because of this extra revenue. Like all taxpayers, I understand government’s fiscal burden and have worked hard to create a more fiscally responsible and efficient county government.”

A complete list of the board and their contact information is available at www.shiawassee.net/Board-of-Commissioners. The next board meetings are planned for Monday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 12 in the Surbeck Building in Corunna.