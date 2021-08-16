ANTHONY KARHOFF of Bancroft spoke to the board during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday. Karhoff wanted Commissioner Jeremy Root (R-Dist. 5) to resign, expressing how he was disgusted with his representative, particularly following an obscene gesture made by Root during an open meeting.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Shiawassee Committee of the Whole met in the Corunna Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 11. All commissioners were present but for John Plowman (R-Dist. 7) who was excused. Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Boggs and Caroline Wilson, county clerk, were in attendance along with new corporate attorney, Eric Morris, who recently replaced Ryan Painter.

Upon entering the meeting, Shiawassee County Jeremy Root (R-Dist. 5) made an obscene gesture seemingly directed at a constituent. The constituent did appear to follow up by taunting, but once the meeting was formally started, meeting protocols were mostly adhered to.

A number of constituents again voiced concerns and opinions over the recent hazard pay decision. Several called for Root to resign. Others requested for the removal of both Root and Boggs or even the entire board of commissioners. Some individuals discussed large-scale FOIA issues and perceived county corruption and a complete lack of honest transparency.

“As I was sitting here, I caught a gesture out of the corner of my eye from my District 5 commissioner apparently inappropriately flicking off a constituent in here,” Anthony Karhoff spoke to the board. “To me, that was inappropriate. I don’t accept that. I expect professionalism.” He requested Root’s resignation, offering he was disgusted with the representative of his area – Root.

Closing the Wednesday meeting, Sara Pettit of Durand, a mother of two, approached the board with her children. “There has been a lot of talk about decency and doing the right think,” Pettit spoke. “I think we all know what that is, whether we choose to do it or not. In regards to Mr. Root’s obscene gesture in front of my children, that’s not something I like to expose them to, so I would like a sincere apology.”

Root offered the apology, explaining that he had “overreacted. It was very inappropriate. I should not have done that. It is not a way to act and I accept full responsibility.”

The meeting adjourned. The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners monthly meeting was set for Thursday evening, Aug. 12, following press time at the Independent.