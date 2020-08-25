SHIAWASSEE COUNTY CLERK CAROLINE WILSON (far right, masked) is shown during the Wednesday evening, Aug. 19 Committee of the Whole meeting in the Surbeck Building in Corunna. Wilson has requested hiring a part-time clerk to assist with the large increase in Concealed Pistol License requests/renewals over the previous eight months.

The contact information for the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners, along with committee and meeting information is available at www.shiawassee.net. Meetings can be viewed on YouTube, as well.

Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson has requested to hire a part-time Concealed Pistol License (CPL) clerk to work within her office at no more than 19 hours per week. The item was tabled during the Monday meeting of the Finance and Administration Committee, but was advanced to the Board of Commissioners during the Wednesday evening Committee of the Whole. After some discussion amongst committee members, only commissioners Cindy Garber (R-District 6) and Jeremy Root (R-District 5) voted against the request.

Wilson has shared that the clerk’s office is in need of the part-time employee due to the increase in CPL requests. In just a three-week period between July 24 and August 17, the clerk’s office has assisted with 285 CPL requests/renewals. The in-office process can take as long as 20 minutes each. In a recent 3-day period, the clerk’s office assisted with 34 requests/renewals.

To offer comparative numbers, the total CPL requests/renewals during the entirety of 2018 was 1,359. The total for all of 2019 was 1,320. However, between Jan. 1 and Aug. 17, 1,168 CPL requests/renewals were filed in the county clerk’s office – in just eight months – a number not far off from the amount for a full standard year.

Along with Wilson, the county clerk’s office also includes two full-time employees. Wilson has shared that she and her staff often work extra hours to accommodate the duties within the office in their service to the county. Add into the mix that 2020 is also an election year, which always mandates far more work, including extra training, within the clerk’s office, and Wilson put in the request for a part-time person to assist, starting at $15 per hour for a maximum of 19 hours per week.

The part-time clerk position was approved during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday evening, Aug. 20, contingent on Work Share Program terms and conditions, as the Work Share Program may not allow for the creation of new positions. The position will be supported through CPL monies and not through monies allocated for supporting vital records services.

The Shiawassee County Clerk’s office is located within the courthouse in Corunna. The clerk’s office also handles birth records, death certificates, marriage licenses, passports, elections and more. For further information on requesting or renewing a CPL, please call (989) 743-2242.

As a side note, FBI background checks on individuals either purchasing a firearm or applying for a permit jumped almost 70 percent in June compared to one year ago. Related statistics can be found at www.fbi.gov.