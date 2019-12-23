by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners adopted the county’s 2020 budget on Thursday, Dec. 12. The balanced budget projects revenues and expenditures totaling $18,569,850 based on an approved millage of 5.5405 mills (after Headlee reduction). The county’s 2020 fiscal year begins Jan. 1, 2020 and ends Dec. 31, 2020.

The “Budget Message,” written by County Coordinator Mike Herendeen, notes that “Growth in overall General Fund revenue is slowly accelerating, a welcome improvement from recent years.”

Herendeen’s message then explains that “Estimated revenues are projected to increase by about 3.5 percent, and of the three most significant general fund revenue sources, taxes (57 percent of revenues) are projected for an increase of about 10 percent due to a growth in the tax base, federal and state revenue sharing (19 percent of revenues) is projected to increase by 3.5 percent and although charges for services (8 percent of revenues) are projected to decrease by about 24 percent, changes being considered in the county’s fee structure may improve this factor.”

The county’s unfunded liability with the Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS), which will consume 13 percent of the county’s expenditures in 2020, continues to present a “funding challenge,” as do rising insurance costs.

As has been done in previous years, funds from the Tax Delinquent Fund – an estimated $1,456,893 compared to $1,874,000 in 2019 – will be taken to help balance the budget. But on the bright side, Herendeen points out that drawing from the county’s unreserved fund balance, which is currently 7.5 percent of anticipated 2020 General Fund expenditures – or just under $1.4 million – should not be necessary.