Shiawassee County’s 2021 general fund budget was adopted during the Thursday, Dec. 17 Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting in Corunna. The board unanimously approved adopting the budget including proposed revenues at over $17.8 million. Estimated expenditures were set at $17.66 million, leaving a surplus of nearly $170,000. The dollar amounts are based on an approved millage of just over 5.1 mills.

The new budget will not draw revenue from the delinquent tax fund, as has been done in the past.

In recent months, county department heads have been told to eliminate roughly 15 percent from within department budgets in an effort to do away with the need to draw from the delinquent tax fund as a source of compensation.

During the meeting, Commissioner Cindy Garber made it clear that Tracy Bublitz, the finance director, had been very thorough in coordinating the new budget. “I know we’ve said this again and again, but she has done a phenomenal job,” shared Garber.

The now approved budget resolution allows the coordinator to continue to serve as chief fiscal officer and chief administrative officer and to make budget amendments “transferring up to $5,000 between accounts, departments, or funds without prior approval from the board.” A draft of the meeting minutes is provided at www.shiawasse.net for further details.

During the same meeting, the commissioners approved selecting Maner Wealth as the new county retirement provider for incoming (new) employees. Commissioner John Plowman moved and Commissioner Marks seconded the selection. The vote was unanimous. The county administrator will now work to set up the new retirement program.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Brian Boggs, county coordinator, thanked the board for approving the budget and as for the lingering audit, he shared, “An important update on the audit. I have received a draft that I have to comment and just make a couple of notes on and it will be done.”

The original deadline for the 2019 audit had been June 30.