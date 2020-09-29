By Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning of five acres in Perry Township to accommodate construction of a mini-storage facility during the regular meeting in Corunna on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Property owners John and Matthew Slocum had filed for the rezoning of the acreage from agricultural/residential to B-3, highway service or commercial zoning. The parcel of land is located at the corner of M-52 and Winegar Road. Initially filed in Perry Township, where the request was voted down, the request moved to the Shiawassee County Planning Commission late in August. The planning commission voted 5 to 2 after a public hearing to forward the request to the board of commissioners.

Beth Andrus of Perry Township expressed opposition to the zoning change, not wanting to see further spot zoning allowed. She explained that several other nearby areas were already permitting commercial development, but there had been none in the area under consideration.

Commissioner Dan McMaster did not see the change as introducing spot zoning since it is only a short distance from a commercial area. He saw the zoning change as being specific to the Slocum’s needs in wanting to introduce a small business to allow for extra income to assist in continuing with the family farm.

The commissioners also discussed the potential of the B-3 rezoning to allow for future adult entertainment establishments. A somewhat similar situation occurred several years ago that saw the construction of an adult book and toy store on W. Lansing Road in Perry. Ultimately, the commissioners approved the rezoning under the conditions that the property not be utilized for “billboards, indoor entertainment establishments, food service establishments, and sexually oriented businesses.”