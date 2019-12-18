CORUNNA’S ANNUAL COUNTRY CHRISTMAS at the Courthouse was held on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event brought vendors, musicians, crafters, artisans and numerous holiday shoppers in for the festive day.

Adding to the ambience on the lower level of the historic building were (from left) Marlene Webster and Laura Burroughs – offering fun Christmas duets on the keyboard. Webster is the executive director at Shiawassee Hope, pastor at Owosso City Church and a county commissioner. Burroughs is the executive director at the Shiawassee Family YMCA and the chair of the Shiawassee Democratic Party. Beyond their many titles (not all of them are listed here), the two women, both friends, are continuously involved in supporting area nonprofits for the betterment of the county – still finding the time in their busy schedules to perform music at the annual courthouse event.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)