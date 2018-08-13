by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

During the Monday, Aug. 6 Owosso City Council meeting, Burton Fox, who recently resigned from the council, approached the group with a letter regarding numerous questions he had relative to the two options presented by city manager Nathan Henne over potential water and sewer rate increases. Henne had presented in-depth information about both options during the 5th-Monday educational meeting on Monday, July 30.

Option one, which was ultimately approved by council last Monday evening, will see a 13.5 percent rate increase. The hike is primarily due to major infrastructural issues that have seemingly been neglected far too long, likely decades, having now been brought to the forefront because of ongoing road restructuring. As council has diligently been attempting to rebuild city streets, data obtained by Henne during this process has essentially led to the conclusion that the city needs to be responsible in reconstructing the water and sewer situation beneath the streets (and at the plants), so that new streets aren’t going to soon be torn up due to water main problems.

Fox urged council early in the meeting to consider all aspects regarding the complete extent of the problems, to consider how long staff have been aware of the issue, to look into state or federal grants that may be available, and to be mindful of elderly individuals and people on restricted incomes such as single parents. “Be strong, be wise,” he advised.

Mayor Chris Eveleth shared his belief that it was obvious, reflecting upon Henne’s presentation, that the “infrastructure is well passed its useful life,” though he also readily admitted that the decision was “tough.”

Council member Dan Law questioned why the “money wasn’t worked into the road budget two years ago,” when the city had started moving forward on road restructuring, though Henne (who wasn’t the city manager two years ago) pointed out that the ballot language at that time likely wasn’t written to include the water/sewer problem. Law also stated, “We can’t just keep saying we (the city) need more. It’s too much to ask.”

Many council members recently toured the water and sewer facilities to assess the issues for themselves. Everyone on the council had done a fair amount of due-diligence regarding the problems. Council member Rob Teich offered his conclusion that “doing the work now is a good investment” in the long run, showing his support for the first option. After considerable discussion, the council voted. Law was the only member to hold out with a “no” vote. The rate increase is set for the beginning of October.

It is worth noting that Henne offered a comparison of similar cities, though he was careful to specify that every system is unique, so actual comparisons are difficult. Even after the increase, Owosso will still fall into the lower 1/3, with cities like Durand, Howell and St. Johns all having higher water/sewer rates.

However, as some residents have pointed out, stagnant household income increases in the area make any rate hikes daunting, particularly after the recent school millage in 2017. One resident shared that he is worried he may be forced to sell his home and move away from the city.

Other items of business included determining a process to fill Burton Fox’s vacant city council position. Henne informed the council that the city had 30 days to fill the seat, so time was becoming essential since Burton had announced his resignation in mid-July. The council decided to solicit for interested individuals and allow each qualified applicant five minutes to speak in a council meeting. Qualifications are outlined in the city charter.

Also of major interest during the Monday council meeting, was the request by the Owosso Parks Commission and the Owosso Historical Commission to include ballot language in November requesting one mill to be levied for “parks and historical capital improvements.” An unusually large number of individuals offered citizen commentary on the subject, with each of them offering succinctly different viewpoints, mostly in favor of the millage request. Some of these individuals included Laura Burroughs from the Shiawassee Family YMCA, Nick Pidek from Foster Coffee, Dave Acton speaking for Owosso Main Street/DDA, Bill Gilbert from Gilbert’s Hardware, Sue Ludington from OCP, Mike Espich from Parks and Rec, Gordon Pennington and also Jeff Deason, who has been involved with The Armory project as President/CEO of SRCC.

Some of the discussion centered over the enormous architectural and historic value of the Gould House – and the direct need for extensive repairs to the mansion along with other drastically needed repairs to other OHC buildings before the damage becomes irreparable.

Eventually the council moved ahead to include language for the one mill increase in November, though Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika did state her preference to see a stronger budget outlined regarding the repairs needed on the Gould House.

The next meeting is planned for Monday, Aug. 20.