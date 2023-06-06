CORUNNA’S ODYSSEY of the Mind teams participated in the Memorial Day Parade in Vernon on Monday, May 29, fresh off competing in the Odyssey of the Mind World Championships. All three of Corunna’s Odyssey of the Mind teams won regional championships in February and state championships in March and the middle school team also captured the world championship. The world championship competition was held in East Lansing this year, from Monday, May 22 through Sunday, May 28. The competition included hundreds of teams from 11 countries.

The three teams began their season last September and met three or four times per week throughout the school year to hone their creative problem-solving skills. The teams – two comprised of high school students and one made up of middle school students – received a ton of community support, including donations of $100 or more from more than 80 local businesses.

The teams are coached by head coach Dan Flynn, Judy and George Flynn and Alex Sanderson. The growing program could use additional coaches to further expand in the coming year. Anyone interested in helping out can call any of the Corunna Public Schools buildings to be put in touch with the team.

The members of the world championship middle school team are Ezra and Asher Nellis, Abigail and Isabel Dentler, Kaminee Auge, Claire and Olivia Chunko.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)