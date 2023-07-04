THE CORUNNA VFW was among the more than 50 unique booths set up in the Exhibit and Commercial barns on Saturday, June 24 during the inaugural Strawberry Festival at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds on Hibbard Road. Commander Fred Blair (left) was joined by the Corunna VFW Auxiliary in greeting and sharing the organization’s services with the community. Joining Fred was his wife, Donna, along with Pat Mielcarek, Sandy Miller, Mary Semke, Anna Darnell, Pat Klockziem, Della Steege and Connie Lake.

The Corunna VFW, located in Corunna on Shiawassee Street, offers BINGO every Thursday at 6 p.m. This is open to the public; not just VFW members. The club will also host a free BINGO event at Heritage Park, across the river from McCurdy Park, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The organization has also announced it will be hosting a farmers’ market on Tuesdays, starting July 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. The market already has more than 25 vendors signed up and ready to go, including many of the most respected growers in the area, and there is room for plenty more. To reserve a spot, contact the Corunna VFW at (989) 743-5015 and leave a message or contact Commander Fred Blair at (989) 427-6380.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)