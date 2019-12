LONGTIME CORUNNA EVENT SUPPORTERS/ORGANIZERS Donna Kerridge and Carol Spaniola took a moment to pose beside the Corunna VFW Post #4005 & Auxiliary tree, which had been decorated by Corunna Sesquicentennial Committee members. The tree appropriately displayed numerous historic photos from Corunna and the nearby area, including one photo of the trolley that use to traverse between downtown Corunna and Owosso.

Corunna VFW Post #4005 & Auxiliary tree was last modified: by