MEMBERS OF CORUNNA VFW Post 4005 formed the flag and rifle line for the 2023 Fire Cracker Parade in Corunna with some help from their friends at Ovid Memorial Post 8964. The temperatures reached into the upper 80s and low 90s during the parade but that did not stop these brave patriots from completing their duty of leading the parade through the streets of Corunna on our nation’s birthday. Following the parade, the Corunna VFW hosted free BINGO at Heritage Park. The 2023 Fire Cracker Parade was sponsored by Advanced Air Technologies, Inc. and was hosted by Merilee Lawson and friends.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)