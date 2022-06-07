CORUNNA VFW POST 4005 and the honor guard stopped mid-parade on Monday morning in front of the historic courthouse to hold a Memorial Day ceremony honoring local veterans lost during war or military operations.

Several monuments are located on the front lawn of the courthouse including memorials to veterans from the Civil War, Korean War and Vietnam War. A monument dedicated to WWII veterans is located in McCurdy Park.

Serving as post chaplain, Irene Hosking, 104, offered prayer while Corunna VFW Post Commander Fred Blair held her microphone. Hosking has been a trailblazer, having joined the Army Nurse Corps in 1942 and serving in WWII. Persisting in her desire to join the VFW following the war, Hosking officially joined in 1995 and then became the first female post commander.

Hosking graduated from Milwaukee Passavant Hospital of Nursing in 1940. She grew up along the Wisconsin/Michigan border.

Hosking has spent the majority of her life in service of others.

The Corunna VFW Post formally celebrated its 75th anniversary in March. Officially, the VFW actually marked 75-years two years ago, but celebrations were postponed due to the pandemic.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)