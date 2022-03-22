CORUNNA VFW POST 4005 was formally honored with a Diamond Jubilee Award for its 75th anniversary during a dinner event on Saturday evening, March 12 in the banquet hall. The VFW actually marked 75-years two years ago, but the celebration was postponed due to the pandemic. Corunna VFW Post 4005 dates back to March 11, 1945.

Larry Thayer (left), representing the VFW Department of Michigan, presented the certificate to Post Commander Fred Blair. Commander-in-chief William “Doc” Schmitz was unable to attend, so Thayer stepped up to honor the post.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)