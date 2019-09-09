THE CORUNNA VFW presented the colors prior to the kickoff of the Corunna Cavaliers varsity football team’s Thursday, Aug. 29 home game against Hemlock, a service Corunna VFW Post 4005 has been providing for more than 70 years. The tradition started in the years following World War II, and since then the Corunna VFW has assembled a color guard for every Corunna home football game, missing only one game in all those years.

The color guard for the Aug. 29 game was comprised of riflemen Rudy Garcia and U.S. Army SFC Mike Ragon, Tom Crego carrying the American flag, Joe Riley carrying the Post 4005 flag, Gary Higgins carrying the POW/MIA flag and Post 4005 Commander Fred Blair calling cadence. Joining the guard on the track was WWII veteran Irene Hosking, who, at 101 years of age, serves as the chaplain for Post 4005, the Shiawassee County Veterans Council, the Shiawassee Region Veterans Council and the Shiawassee County Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)