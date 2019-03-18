CORUNNA VFW Post 4005 held its annual Past Commanders and Past Presidents Banquet on Saturday, March 9. The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including District 9 Commander Shane Houghton, Department of Michigan Jr. Vice Commander Scott Gloger, Department of Michigan Auxiliary Sr. Vice Della Steege and Department of Michigan Auxiliary Treasurer Nicole Koutz.

The real stars of the evening, however, were the Post 4005 members who received year pins in honor of their service to the Corunna VFW. More than 60 members were honored with VFW and Auxiliary pins celebrating their years of service, with Clarence McCollum receiving his 70-year pin from Post 4005 Commander Fred Blair and Ketha Maurer receiving her 75-year pin from Post 4005 Auxiliary President Sandy Miller.

Also during the ceremony, the names of every Post 4005 commander and auxiliary president, dating back to 1945, were read aloud, with a bell toll for each deceased past commander and auxiliary president.

Shown standing behind Maurer and McCollum (from left) are District 9 Commander Shane Houghton, State Department of Michigan Auxiliary Sr. Vice Della Steege and Department of Michigan Jr. Vice Commander Scott Gloger.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)