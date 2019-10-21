THE CORUNNA VFW POST 4005 AUXILIARY held a big event on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and was visited by Peggy Haake, the national president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary. Ms. Haake was elected during the July 24, 2019 106th National Convention in Orlando. Ms. Haake lives in Kahului, HI, and she came to the meeting in Corunna to see and learn about all that the auxiliary does, meet the members and discuss future plans. The Corunna VFW Auxiliary hosted a delicious meal that was enjoyed by all in attendance.

(Courtesy Photo)