Corunna Public Schools Superintendent David Moore has been named 2017 Regional Superintendent of the Year for Region VI of the Michigan Association of School Administrators (MASA). Superintendent Moore was chosen for the award by peer superintendents representing the areas of Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Shiawassee counties.

The Region VI Superintendent of the Year Award is presented to a member who has shown tremendous effort and dedication to enriching the lives of children and the community as a whole. “Superintendents from Region VI were nominated based on the following criteria: Leadership for Learning, Communication, Professionalism, and Community Involvement. Without a doubt, Mr. Moore embodies these qualities and many more,” offered Dr. Dedrick Martin, MASA Region VI President.

In addition to Mr. Moore’s responsibility as the superintendent, he has taken on an active leadership role with MASA on the Conference Planning Committee. According to Corunna Board of Education President Jennifer Strauch, “When Dave came to us, our district was losing the trust of the community and employees of the district. Since he has come on board, I have seen employee morale improve, the entire community stand behind him, and we have seen great things happen in the district.”

Mr. Moore has held numerous positions in over 36 years of education. He was selected to lead Corunna in July of 2013 and has been going strong ever since. His region representatives will nominate Mr. Moore to represent Region VI in consideration for the MASA 2018 State Superintendent of the Year process this fall.