by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Corunna High School (CHS) Career and Technical Education (CTE) students have teamed with Kris Poag of Weather Vane Roofing in Owosso to construct a new roof for the Friends of the Shiawassee River office at 538 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna. CHS teachers Zach Nickolson and Dave Harrison spent the week of May 29 through June 2 overseeing the work, with students removing the old roof, constructing eaves, and re-roofing the building that is located on the Shiawassee River near the dam. Poag donated the materials for the project.

Nicholson and Harrison reached out to the community earlier in the school year to volunteer their students’ services for building projects. This school year, the teachers’ classes have built sheds and a club/playhouse, among other items, and the teachers make sure the students take ownership in the projects by allowing the teens to handle as many details as possible. So, not only are the students learning how to build, but they are also being taught how to estimate and help order building supplies, take measurements, and market their products and services.

The roofing team consisted of students from CHS Woodworking, Advanced Building, Building Trades, and Geometry and Construction classes. For this project, the students were able to experience a few unexpected challenges that often accompany most building projects, such as having to wait for materials and having to re-sheet a portion of the building’s roof due to mold found during demolition. Nicholson values these types of hands-on teaching opportunities because they allow the students to see how practical skills can be put to use in the real world, which is always a challenge for teachers.

Shown working on Thursday, June 1 are CHS students (from left) Jarred Raymond, Zach Sawyer, Braiden Graham on and near the ladder; and on the roof are Austin Sampson, Kurtis Hatfield, and Nicholson.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)