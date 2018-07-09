THE CORUNNA BAND department was recently the recipient of a check for $1,000 from the Corunna Rotary Club. The funds will be used to assist in the purchase of new uniforms for the high school band. Corunna Rotary Club President Jorri Tremain presented the check to band director Craig Luft. The funds were provided through a combination of member donations and the club treasury.

The Corunna Rotary Club is pleased to enjoy a strong relationship with the Corunna Public Schools. The group is excited to also sponsor four high school seniors to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy each summer; recognize 10 students per year as Rotary Students of the Month; fund a $500 scholarship through the Corunna Education Trust in the memory of former member Robert Rhoades; and distribute nearly 1,000 white pine seedlings to students in the district in recognition of Earth Day.

For anyone interested in attending a Rotary meeting, the group meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center in McCurdy Park. Everyone is welcome.

(Courtesy Photo)