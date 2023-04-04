ROTARY CLUB of Corunna members acknowledged with purple pinkies the efforts around the world that have led to the near eradication of wild polio.

(Courtesy Photo)

Rotary Club of Corunna acknowledged the success of the global initiative to eradicate polio through an annual purple pinkie club fundraiser. During its Thursday, March 9 meeting, members had their pinkie painted purple in exchange for a donation to the Rotary Foundation’s Polio Fund.

Rotary members worldwide have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect more than 3 billion children in 122 countries from the paralyzing disease. The significance of the purple pinkie is a reminder of the process used by polio volunteers for tracking which children in the location have received the polio vaccine. Volunteers dip the child’s pinkie finger in purple dye to signify recent vaccination status before the team heads off to its next location.

As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative along with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the Centers of Disease Control, there has been a global effort to rid the world of the disease for more than 35 years. The initiative has since resulted in 99.9% reduction of polio cases. Since the fall of 2022, zero positive cases of wild polio have been recorded, and efforts are underway to eradicate polio in two remaining countries (Afghanistan and Pakistan) where cases were reported in 2022.

The purpose of the purple pinkie serves as a reminder of Rotary’s efforts to eliminate polio. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation proudly matches all Polio Fund donations made to the Rotary Foundation at a two to one ratio.