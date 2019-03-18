REPRESENTING THE CORUNNA ROBOTICS COMPETITION TEAM 5084 during the monthly SRCC Chamber AM event on Tuesday, March 12 were (from left) coach/mentor Scott Stap, Abby Colburn and Noah Dutcher.

Colburn and Dutcher, both CHS freshmen, spoke on behalf of the robotics team, expressing the opportunities that robotics has offered both of them. Colburn shared that she has used her welding skills on the team robot. Understanding the ins and outs of welding has already led to people offering Colburn possible jobs. She also discussed that her involvement on the robotics team has put her in the position to advance her marketing and public speaking skills, too.

Dutcher shared that he has “learned many things I never thought I’d be able to do.” He is enthusiastic over the improvements on the robot he has seen the team be able to accomplish.

Coach/mentor Scott Stap told attending SRCC members that the Corunna robotics team, Team FridgeBot, is looking forward to the possibility of going to Worlds this year, though competing at the higher levels is very expensive. The team is in need of assistance. More information can be found by contacting Stap at (810) 691-0687. To make a donation to the Corunna robotics team, visit www.fridgebotfoundation.org. The FridgeBot Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)