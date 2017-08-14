by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Corunna City Council unanimously approved the acceptance of a $288,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) during its Monday, Aug. 7 meeting, after months of waiting on state legislators to release 2017 grant funds. The funds will be used to revitalize Heritage Park following the removal of the dam, which is now slated to begin next summer. The city will need to provide $101,000 in matching funds for this latest grant, which the council approved during the Aug. 7 meeting as well.

The removal of the dam and the following renovation of the river and adjacent Heritage Park is estimated to cost the city $750,000, which will now be nearly completely covered by grant funds. The city had previously been awarded a $300,000 Dam Management Grant from the DNR and a $155,000 grant from U.S. Fish and Wildlife. The city now needs to seek a one-year extension of the Dam Management Grant that expires in October, but city assessor/planner Merilee Lawson is confident the grant will be extended for another year.

Lawson reports that the Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOSR) and Rep. Ben Frederick were helpful in ensuring the latest grant funds were released. The city learned the grant funds were going to be released after FOSR members Gary Burk and Tom Cook met with Rep. Frederick.

The dam has impeded travel for the river’s aquatic animals for more than a century, and its removal will help restore the river to its natural state and open up the tributary for the fish and other river creatures to travel further upstream. The section of the river near Heritage Park will be narrower following the removal of the dam, but the quality of fishing should improve, according to GEI Consultants engineer Sam Prentice, as fish are allowed to swim upstream past the section of the river where the dam currently resides.

The city plans to reinforce the western bank of the river, and a fishing platform will be added. Additionally, the county’s first handicapped-accessible canoe/kayak launch will be installed, and some of the concrete from the dam will be broken up and dispersed downriver to create an aesthetically pleasing riffle.