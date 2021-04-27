CORUNNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSALS would see construction of six new classrooms at Elsa Meyer Elementary with plans to house all kindergarten through 3rd-grade students.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

In February, the Corunna Public Schools Board decided to place two bond proposals on the upcoming Tuesday, May 4 ballot. Both of the proposals would allow the district to tackle a number of structural improvements offering valuable educational opportunities. These improvements, detailed on the website, include the following:

• House all kindergarten through 3rd-grade students at Elsa Meyer with the addition of six new classrooms

• Install air conditioning at Elsa Meyer and Louise Peacock

• Replace the bleachers and install athletic turf at the Nick Annese Stadium

• Renovate the high school locker rooms

• Replace the middle school student lockers

• Replace Louise Peacock playground equipment

A complete list of bond priorities, presented by a community bond committee of 60 members, is available at www.corunna.k12.mi.us. The bond committee met four times in fall of 2020 in developing their recommendations for the school board. The committee suggested two separate proposals – and the school board respected the two-proposal concept, agreeing with the committee.

Proposal 1 would allow the district to borrow a sum not to exceed $4,300,000 toward “erecting, furnishing and equipping a classroom addition at Elsa Meyer Elementary; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; replacing bleachers at the Nick Annese Athletic Complex; and preparing, developing and improving sites.”

Proposal 1 would see a no-mill increase over the prior year’s levy.

Proposal 2 would allow the district to borrow a sum not to exceed $2,800,000 toward “remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; installing a synthetic playing surface and replacing sidewalks at the Nick Annese Athletic Complex; installing playground and recreational equipment at Louise Peacock Children’s Services; and preparing, developing and improving sites.”

Proposal 2 would see a .3-mill increase over the prior year’s levy.

The language of both proposals is such that they would essentially work in tandem with each other toward accomplishing district improvements.

According to the district website, the proposals will see an investment of about $1.50 per month for a typical Corunna homeowner. The average value of a house in the city of Corunna is currently $120,000. The bond proposals will also add two years to the current bond, which passed in 2015.

Regarding replacing the playground equipment at Louise Peacock, the current equipment was intended for a kindergarten through 5th-grade building. Louise Peacock is now used for preschoolers. Smaller children can’t use some of the larger, developmentally advanced, playground equipment.

Corunna Public Schools has provided multiple links to information related to the two proposals on the district website. Voters can register in-person through Tuesday, May 4 (Election Day) with proper legal identification. Absentee ballots can be dropped-off at election clerk offices even on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2. Clerk offices will be open for a minimum of 8-hours on each of those dates.

For further information, please review the website at www.corunna.k12.mi.us or contact CPS Superintendent John Fattal at (989) 743-6338 or jfattal@corunna.k12.mil.us.