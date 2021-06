THE CORUNNA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE stepped off just after 9 a.m., Monday, May 31 from the east side of McCurdy Park. The parade continued down Norton Street, eventually heading through the downtown area to conclude back at McCurdy Park.

Prior to the parade, a ceremony was held at the WWII monument in McCurdy Park. Another ceremony was held on the lawn of the courthouse mid-parade.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)