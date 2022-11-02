THE ANNE FRANK CHESTNUT TREE is featured at the Zekelman Holocaust Center. In her diary on April 18, 1944, Frank wrote, “Our chestnut tree is already quite greenish and you can even see little blooms here and there.” The original tree fell a few years ago, but saplings were extracted and this one found a home in Farmington Hills.

(Courtesy Photo)

Jessica Hilewsky’s Holocaust Literature students visited the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills on Monday, Oct. 24 to engage with the history they have studied at school. The Holocaust Literature class is offered as part of the Corunna Public School District curriculum. During the 2007-2008 school year, a former high school principal approached the Corunna English Department about switching to a block schedule and the need to have more electives to meet Michigan Merit Program requirements. Hilewsky was inspired to introduce the Holocaust class, in part because of her own family roots. She had Polish grandparents that survived Nazi tyranny, enduring labor camps and forced labor. Her grandparents were Catholic, not Jewish, but they deeply understood the horrors of the Nazi onslaught.

Hilewsky introduced her Holocaust Literature class in the 2008-2009 school year and it has been offered ever since with as many as 50 to 100 students taking it annually. This year, there are 52 students and it is those students who were gifted the educational opportunity to visit the museum last Monday.

Hilewsky explained how the Zekelman Holocaust Center is architecturally designed to symbolically portray the Holocaust, describing how at the start, visitors enter at a decline, heading downwards into darkness where there is an enormous photo of Hitler. From the point of Hitler being entrenched in darkness, visitors then begin on an incline toward a place of light – demonstrating the resistance efforts of the Jewish people and offering hope.

Regarding this most recent visit for the Corunna students, they were treated to a special art exhibit of the works of Erich Lichtblau-Leskly who was imprisoned at Theresienstadt (Czech Republic) in 1942. Erich is famous for the paintings he actually created in the Nazi camp and following. Somehow, much of his work survived.

Also included in the visit was a viewing of the Anne Frank Chestnut Tree, extracted from saplings of the original tree Anne mentioned in her diary; an actual boxcar used to cram as many as 150 Jewish people into without food or water – and a presentation by a “next-generation” Holocaust speaker. Most Holocaust survivors are now ninety or older, so it is often their children that are speaking to keep those critical threads of history alive.